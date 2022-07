MILES CITY, Mont. - A fire destroyed a home in Miles City Tuesday night.

The fire was on Pony Lane a little after 7 p.m.

CusterCounty Firefighters said via Facebook when crews arrived, the bottom floor was on fire with smoke coming out of the top floor.

Firefighters were at the home for several hours and a crew remained there overnight.

CusterCounty Firefighters said the fire totally destroyed the home.