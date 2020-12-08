BILLINGS - Authorities are investigating a house fire that likely resulted in a total loss in Billings Monday night.

According to a release from Billings Fire Department, when they arrived to the house on South Thirty-ninth Street, it was on fire.

BFD writes there were people in it at the time of the fire, but there are no injuries associated to the fire reported.

The fire caused hefty damage to the interior of the home, likely resulting in a total loss with damages totaling $75,000, BPD writes. BPD adds the property is insured but the contents are not.

BFD and Billings Police Department are investigating the cause and conditions of the fire.