BILLINGS, Mont. - A structure caught on fire in the 500 block of Second Street West in Billings just after midnight Thursday.

A release from the Billings Fire Department said there were people occupying the structure, but there were no injuries nor deaths due to the fire.

Property damages are estimated at $120,000. BFD said in the release a majority of the structure got significant fire damaged.

BFD said the neither the property nor the contents are insured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

