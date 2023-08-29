UPDATE: 9:30PM August 29, 2023:

The following update is from BIA Crow Agency Fire Department:

The Pryor Creek Rd fire started about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in farm fields near Hay Creek, four miles northeast of Pryor, Mont., and blew north on a hot, dry and windy day: high winds preceded a dry cold front, with temperatures in the 90s and low humidity.

There’s no cellphone coverage at the fire, so information is fleeting (“not much”). Thanks to the work of many aircraft crews and many engine crews, the fire was not growing at dusk Tuesday. There is no line around most of the fire, so it may grow overnight. The fire acreage is not known till Wednesday. Estimates ranged from 500 to 10,000 acres.

Pryor Creek Road was closed Tuesday afternoon from mile marker 4 to mile marker 8 (4 to 8 miles north of Pryor) – with no news of when it may reopen. 30 to 40 homes (“primary structures”) have been threatened by the fire. Only two outbuildings were lost Tuesday.

Ten separate aircraft attacked the fire this afternoon: one air attack (twin-engine turboprop) for coordination, four single-engine air tankers, two different large jet air tankers, one lead plane to guide the tankers’ drops, and helicopters from BIA and DNRC. One of the Montana National Guard Blackhawk helicopters newly stationed in Billings was also enroute to help, but was turned around. There was no TFR (“temporary flight restriction”) for this wind-driven fire. Air attack reported that air traffic control in Billings did well in rerouting airport traffic around the smoke.

Engines arrived from many local agencies including three from BIA, two from Bureau of Land Management, one from the US Forest Service, and engines from Big Horn County, Blue Creek, Lockwood, Shepherd and Worden fire departments, among others. Engines focused all afternoon on structure protection, guarding homes against flying embers. The BLM Billings Type 2 Initial Attack hand crew arrived at the fire about 5:30 this evening. After working past midnight tonight, the current incident commander should get relief from a replacement early Wednesday morning.

Fire activity may have lain down slightly with the calm of sunset, but the National Weather Service expects strong winds through the night and Wednesday, shifting to come from the northwest Wednesday. Darker smoke at sundown was probably from heavier materials than grass burning, such as creekbottom brush or coulee trees. Bulldozer use was restricted on some non-private land in order to preserve potential archeological resources.

The American Red Cross is on standby in case evacuees need overnight shelter. There was no immediate need identified, but that can change. Thanks to Billings interagency fire dispatchers for sharing their coordination and information.

UPDATE: 7:30PM August 29, 2023

The Bureau of Indian affairs sent the most recent update out via a facebook post at 7:09PM. Their estimates put the fire at 10,000 acres in size as of Tuesday night.

6:24PM August 29, 2023

YELLOWSTONE County - The Pryor Creek Road fire, a large grass fire in southern Yellowstone County, is flaring in 34 mph gusts, 12% rH, Tuesday night.

The fire is believed to be human-caused, as farmers harvest dryland grains on location. It started around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29, on the dry farmed flats east of Pryor Creek Road, four miles northeast of Pryor, according to the release by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

The fire was showing "extreme fire behavior," southeast of the junction of Pryor Creek Road and Blue Creek Road Tuesday afternoon. Two single engine air tankers returning from Billings are assisting the BIA light helicopter from Crow Agency and a medium helicopter from Montana DNRC sent to slow the fire.

A Yellowstone County Sheriff’s deputy has advised looky-loos on the pavement to avoid the entire fire area, as the fire is likely to approach Pryor Creek Road. The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is going door to door suggesting evacuation for a few nearby homeowners.

With the dry cold frontal passage Tuesday night, winds should shift clockwise to blow from the west, then from the northwest by morning, driving the fire away from the inhabited valley of Pryor Creek.

"The first engine on scene reported it at 100 acres," according to the release. "The initial Incident Commander Jayson Bearcrane had a light and two medium BIA engines, Big Horn County Rural Fire, Lockwood Fire and Bureau of Land Management engines on scene as well as air attack overhead: a propeller plane to help coordinate aerial operations."

At 5 PM engines were preparing to defend an unoccupied home under construction, and construction workers evacuated the area. A bulldozer, five more engines and water tenders were on their way to help secure the rear of the fire.

Taig O’Donnell of the BLM, who is credentialed as a “Type 3 IC” to manage a busy larger fire such as this is Incident Commander.

5:45PM August 29, 2023

YELLOWSTONE County - A large grass fire is burning in southern Yellowstone County, just north of Pryor.

The state's fire information website says the fire was discovered around 1pm Tuesday afternoon, and is estimated to be about 100 acres right now.

We are working to learn more.

