BILLINGS, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a possible electrical fire on N Broadway.
According to the Billings Fire Department, firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown.
People are asked to avoid the area at this time.
Firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown for a possible electrical fire. Please avoid the area.— Billings Fire Department (@BillingsFire) August 11, 2022
