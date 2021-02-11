...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and Central, South
Central and Southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The cold air will
be dangerous for young livestock and pets.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow can produce light
accumulations through Friday. Plan on winter driving
conditions. The wind chill threat may extend into the weekend.
Please check your forecast for updates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing.
&&