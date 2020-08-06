CUSTER COUNTY, MT - Fire crews have gained control of a wildfire burning near Miles City, after it forced evacuations in the area and threatened homes.

It was first reported Thursday afternoon.

The fire was named the Pumpkin Fire, scorching an estimated 2,500 acres.

The Custer County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are managing traffic on Montana Highway 59 and Tongue River Road.

Large air tankers, single engine air tankers, helicopters, engines and heavy equipment were engaged in fire suppression efforts.

Fire personnel were at the scene Friday to make sure everything was still under control.