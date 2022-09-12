Fire generic - Vault photo

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Fire crews are responding to a large structure fire at R-Y Timber in Livingston Monday.

The fire is located at 5284 US-89.

According to a Facebook post from Livingston FireFighters, the fire is contained and crews are continuing to put out the rest of the fire. 

There is no report on the extent of damages and losses at this time. 

