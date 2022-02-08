BILLINGS, Mont. - Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex located on North Thirty-first Street Tuesday.

Billings Fire Battalion Chief Jason Lyon told Montana Right Now they received a report from a woman around 12:50 p.m. saying she could smell smoke in her apartment and could hear the smoke alarm going off in the next-door unit.

Lyon said when first responders arrived, they noticed signs of heat inside the apartment, such as window blinds beginning to melt and seeing smoke.

When responders broke into the unit, they found and extinguished a small fire burning on the stove.

Lyon said the fire was contained to that apartment and responders did not find any victims.

Billings Chief of Police Rich St. John told us police set up a perimeter around the fire and evacuated some people who were inside.

A couple people were evacuated, but it does not appear there are any injuries, according to St. John.

According to Lyon, one person was evacuated--he said most of the other units were empty.

Lyon said no residents of the apartment going to be displaced due to the fire.

Fire officials are still investigating the cause.

The public is asked to avoid North Thirty-first Street between Seventh and Eighth at this time.