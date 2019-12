BILLINGS- Failed electrical wiring was to blame for an early morning fire that burned a hole through the roof of a home at 310 3rd Street West.

According to Billings Fire everyone escaped the home unharmed.

However, the home sustained major damage to the attic and minor smoke damage to the upper area of the home.

The property experienced an estimated $120,000 loss, according to Billings Fire.

The property was insured, the contents of the residence were not.