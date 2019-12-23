Fire captain announces retirement

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Fire Captain Frank Shillings is retiring from the Billings Fire Department. His announcement comes just days after Tom Harvey spent his last day as Captain on December 17th. On February 15, 2019 there will be a retirement party at the Northern Hotel in Billings. Shillings announced his retirement over dispatch Monday, December 23.
"Good morning everybody, it's Captain Frank, Station 5, it was pretty cool yesterday -- I came on 1988 and my first station was Station 5. I had a structure fire in the evening, first in. And on my last day, structure fire, engine 5, first in. Pretty cool. It's been an honor and a priviledge serving you guys. Everybody keep up the good fight and god bless. Captain Frank, Engine 5 clear and retiring."