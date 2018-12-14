The Fuego Volunteer fire department reports that a wildland fire burning near Alakli Creek Rd. and Highway 3 is mostly contained.
The fire which was reported just before 5pm has consumed between 100 and 200 acres.
Fuego Volunteer Fire called in mutual assistance from Yellowstone County to help get the fire contained.
Captain Mark Osborn says that the fire did not threaten any structures or private property.
The fire was fueled by high winds in the area and small timber.
The cause of the fire is unknown.