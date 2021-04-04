Update as of 8 pm Sunday:

The fire has burned approximately 15-20 acres.

Officials say they have a ring around the fire and are pretty confident that it's contained.

No evacuations have gone though at this time.

The fire started around the 3000 block of Wing Shooter Trail.

No controlled burns were scheduled for today, and officials are unsure exactly what caused the fire at this time.

The wind caused the fire to spread quickly.

Officials are recommending that residents in the area be prepared to evacuate if needed.

Multiple agencies are on scene to help fight this fire.

This is a developing story, check back to updates.