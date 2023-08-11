BILLINGS, Mont. - Smoke can be seen from a fire burning near South Frontage Rd. in Billings Friday afternoon.
The Billings Fire Department reports crews are responding to several RVs on fire at Midway RV.
Right now, we are working on gathering more information and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Crews are responding to a report of several RV’s on fire at Midway RV on Frontage Road. Please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/KwxbbNnJuu— Billings Fire Department (@BillingsFire) August 11, 2023