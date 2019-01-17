Fire at Laurel USPS office temporarily relocates retail operations

The United States Postal Service distributed a press release discussing the impacts of a fire in the front lobby of the Laurel location.

Fortunately, no mail was harmed during the fire and there were no delays to delivery.

However, retail operations at the Laurel postal service have been temporarily moved out of the current building and the postal service is in the process of exploring alternate retail services until the building can be assessed and necessary repairs are made.

USPS Customer Relations Coordinator Linda Neill told me about some temporary fixes they have in place.

"They are referring customers to the Downtown Billings office. Their P.O. boxes are currently suspended. They are asking customers to go to the rear entrance and just bring their ID and they can pickup their P.O. box mail from the rear entrance," said Neill.

This is an emergency suspension of services, but nothing that is permanent. Additional details will be provided as they become available regarding retail services returning.

Neill also added that utilizing postal services online serves customers just as well as actually visiting the post office in person.

"Everything that they can do in a post office, they can do online at USPS.com; or pretty much anything. They can buy stamps, they can print postage and labels and request a carrier to come pick up that package. So they can do all that from the comfort of their home.

Now we did reach out to the Fire Marshall of Laurel Fire, Jason Shovar, who told us a lot of this case is in the hands of the federal government since the USPS is a federally ran business.

He also told us the investigation, as far as their end of it goes, is still going on. He told KULR-8 he would keep us updated as more information became available.