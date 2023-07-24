Billings, MT- The Billings Fire Department says the occupants of an auto repair shop on 1st Ave N. and N 33rd St. are safe after smoke started pouring into their building the night of July 24, in what the fire department suspected was a structure fire.

Battalion Chief Kevin Bentz says this happened shortly after 6pm when a motor on top of the roof malfunctioned, sending the smoke through the air ducts.

Bentz adds it was a standard response from Billings Fire: sending four fire engines and a truck to help anyone who might be inside.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.