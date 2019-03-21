A fire has ignited in Crow's former administrative office building. There is no official determination as to what caused the fire, but word from members of the Crow administration is that the fire may have been electrical.

There were no occupants in the building and no one was hurt.

On the Crow Tribe of Indians Facebook page, officials put out an emergency notice asking the public to stay away from the area due to natural gas lines near the scene. Crow Tribal D.E.S, B.I.A Law Enforcement, and Emergency Staff are on the scene.

We have a reporter en route to the scene and will update this story as more details become available.