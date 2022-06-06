  • Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter

the Amusement Park Drive-in Theater burnt down. Billings and the Laurel fire department were both on scene as well as the Yellowstone County sheriff department.

LAUREL, Mont -- A massive fire caused extensive damage at the Amusement Park Drive-in Theater Monday afternoon.

Fire departments from Billings and Laurel were both on scene, along with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department.  

We briefly spoke with Riley Cooke, the current owner of the property and he was devastated. He told us on more than one occasion that his "entire life just went up in flames."

Right now, there is no information on whether or not the anyone was injured or the amount of damages to the theater. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more information as we receive it. 

