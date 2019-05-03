Finding their way: Utilizing community resources and support

KULR (Billings)- A journey made a little easier thanks to a reliable support system.

14-year-old Emma Thomas has an extremely rare chromosomal syndrome.

It's a condition that, since her birth, has proven to be quite the learning experience for her parents.

"My husband and I, neither of us had had prior experience with any degree of special needs, so it really was a significant learning curve for us. We had to figure out not only to be first time parents but how to be parents of a child that has special needs," said Emma's mother, Tarra.

She credits her support system, which has come a long way in recent years.

A support system that Tarra says is like no other thanks to the resources that Montana provides.

"For us, it really made the difference between surviving the days and thriving, our family has been able to thrive which has allowed us to manage this journey better," said Tarra.

It's a journey, along with many others, that will be highlighted on Sunday to help enhance the care of children with special health care needs. Tarra says it's something the treasure state is doing increasingly well in.

"We are very fortunate in Montana in that the last handful of years there has been a significant increase regarding access to care particularly specialty care for families like ours who's children have a medical complexity that just requires a higher level of care," said Tarra.

T he special needs resource fair is this Sunday at Big Horn Resort & Reef Water Park.

Admission is free and families do not need to register. The fair lasts from 1-4 pm.

This event is an opportunity for families of special needs children to build a community around them and to connect with a network of important resources.