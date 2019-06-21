KULR (Billings)- The summer months in the Treasure State mean thunderstorms, flooding, and hail.

Some residents around Billings and the surrounding area saw a hail storm on Thursday, but fortunately it wasn't strong enough to do any serious damage.

But what about when the weather does cause damage that requires a call to a contractor?

Attorney General Tim Fox is telling Montanans to exercise caution in a recent statement saying, "Be wary of individuals who use high-pressure sales tactics, offer very low bids, or claim they just finished a job nearby and have materials left over so they can do your job for a discount..."

The Attorney General's office is offering additional tips and steps to follow when hiring a contractor. Some of these tips include doing some research, getting at least 3 written bids, considering local, reputable contractors and checking references.

Owner of Sprague Roofing, Phil Cathey, added to the Attorney General's tips saying that there are networks available in Billings to check the credibility of contractors around town.

"Check the Home Builders Association, see if your contractor is a member of the association. Check online. Even ask your insurance agent who would be another valuable avenue to explore," said Cathey.

As both Cathey and the Attorney General mentioned there are several ways to make sure you don't get scammed out of your money in case of damages caused by mother nature.

And if you have any questions on how to select a reputable contractor, call the Montana Office of Consumer Protection at 1-800-481-6896.