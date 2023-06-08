Billings Public Library downtown vault image

The following is a press release from Billings Public Library. 

BILLINGS, MT- Billings Public Library will host Richard Heitstuman on Monday, June 12th from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm in the Community Room. 

Richard will discuss the financial exploitation of seniors. He will explain how to identify the signs of a scam, potential victims and potential exploiters.

Richard Heitstuman is the Project Coordinator for the Legal Services Developer Program at the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

 For more information, call 406-657-8255 or email libraryoutreach@billingsmt.gov.

