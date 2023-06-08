Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN GOLDEN VALLEY, NORTHEASTERN STILLWATER AND WEST CENTRAL YELLOWSTONE COUNTIES... At 829 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain fell. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Broadview and Lavina. Light rain showers will continue to push north through the area this evening. This warning does not include the city of Billings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in Billings. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN YELLOWSTONE COUNTY... At 835 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain south of Laurel over Spring Creek and Duck Creek. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain fell. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Crow Indian Reservation. This warning does not include the city of Laurel or Billings. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive on or attempt to cross flooded roads, find an alternate route. Roads and driveways may be damaged or washed out in places. Please report observed flooding to local emergency officials and request they pass the information to the National Weather Service in Billings. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

.Scattered thunderstorms will continue to move through the area through late tonight. These storms are forming in a very moist airmass and moving slowly, resulting in locally very heavy rainfall. Given the saturated soils from recent rainfall, any precipitation will run off quickly resulting in high potential for flash flooding near any thunderstorms. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Montana, including the following areas, Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains, Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Crazy Mountains, Golden Valley, Judith Gap, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills, Musselshell, Northeastern Yellowstone, Northern Big Horn, Northern Carbon, Northern Park, Northern Rosebud, Northern Stillwater, Northern Sweet Grass, Paradise Valley, Pryor/Northern Bighorn Mountains, Red Lodge Foothills, Southeastern Carbon, Southern Big Horn, Southern Rosebud, Southern Wheatland, Southwestern Yellowstone and Treasure. Portions of north central Wyoming, including the following areas, Northeast Bighorn Mountains and Sheridan Foothills. * WHEN...Until 3 AM MDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris, flooding and damaging roads, especially unpaved rural roads. Flash flooding and debris flows are possible in and near area burn scars including the American Fork, BobCat, Peterson, Robertson Draw, Crooked Creek and Crater Ridge burn areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&