Financial assistance available for residents in Carbon County displaced by flooding

CARBON COUNTY, Mont. - Financial assistance is available for Carbon County Residents displaced by flooding.

The Red Lodge Area Community Foundation said the funds are available for county residents who are currently displaced or living in an unsafe situation as a direct result of the recent flood.

They are offering up to $3,000 for Carbon County residents if the money will help them return to their homes safely or mitigate a serious health issue they are currently living in.

The two-page application is available here.