Final day of Small Business Appreciation Week in Billings

BILLINGS - The Billings Chamber of Commerce celebrated their Small Business Appreciation Week the past few days, marking the last day of celebration on Friday.

The pandemic made it so hard for business owners this last year, but the Billings Chamber of Commerce says they hosted this appreciation week to show businesses that they’re here for them.

Chamber Board Chair and Owner of the Northern Hotel Mike Nelson says small businesses are the backbone of the city’s economy and that’s why this week was important to him.

Nelson says, as a business owner, this appreciation week gave all business owners an opportunity to be seen on social media.

“But most importantly it makes the public aware of the fact that, you know, small business people are the ones that are out there paying the mortgages on probably 80% of the houses in Billings, sending kids to college, to school, paying car payments and spending money in Billings, and that’s what commerce is," Nelson said.

Nelson says the Billings Chamber of Commerce has continued to show their support of small businesses in the community and is excited to wrap up the final day of their Small Business Appreciation Week.

“Small Business Appreciation Week is a chance for us to say, 'hey, we love you.'”