BILLINGS, Mont. - Thousands of local residents are packing into the Expo Center at MetraPark for the final day of the Home Improvement Show.

If you have any home renovation or projects you're working on, the Home Improvement Show is where you should be.

Over 650 exhibits are on display with experts ready to help you start or finish a project, from roofing to flooring, you can even buy or sell a home their if you want.

To keep things interesting, each booth has a raffle where people can sign up to win prizes.

If you're someone who likes to do business face to face, show promoter Marc Hedin says this is a great place to make those personal relationships with local business owners.

The Home Improvement Show ends Sunday evening at 5. Don't worry if you missed it, the show will return to Billings in the fall when residents prepare for more seasonal change.