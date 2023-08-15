BILLINGS, MT- Yellowstone Vallet Astronomy Association (YVAA) will be hosting its final sky viewing event of the summer on Saturday, August 19th at Pictograph State Park from 8:30-11 PM.

The event is free and open to the public, and there is no entrance fee into the park for Montana residents.

Broader access to the park is not permitted during the event, and it will be held in the parking lot of the park.

Reservations are not required for this event, and will be held outside so people are reminded to dress accordingly.

YVAA club members will share their knowledge of the south-central Montana sky and provide telescopes and other viewing instruments to observe stars, planets and celestial bodies.

Pictograph Cave State Park is located just outside of Billings at 3401 Coburn Road.