Film Festivals partner to bring Wild & Scenic cinema to Billings big screen

BILLINGS, Mont – The Montana International Film Festival (MINT) is partnering with Northern Plains Resource Council to host the Wild and Scenic Film Festival on Saturday, September 21, at the historic Babcock Theatre in downtown Billings.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival provides a locally curated selection of short films highlighting conservation and appreciation of the natural world. Northern Plains Resource Council has presented the stand-alone event for the past decade in Billings. This year, the night of short films will be housed within the larger five-day MINT Film Festival.

“The MINT Film Festival and the Wild and Scenic Film Festival are both about building community and connecting people through film, so this collaboration embodies our mutual values in action,” said Ed Gulick, a board member of Northern Plains, a grassroots conservation and family agriculture group.

The Wild and Scenic Film Festival will include a pre-show reception at the Babcock Theatre with live music and drinks, followed by a selection of short films from around the world, hand-selected for Montana audiences.

This year’s film selections include stories about a war veteran’s lessons learned while living among grizzly bears in the Montana wilderness, “Soil Carbon Cowboys” who use innovative cattle grazing methods to combat climate change, and a renowned Montana conservation photographer whose work explores the huge role that honeybees and other small insects play in our world. The family-friendly programming also includes a whimsical look at the moon and a father/son paddleboarding adventure in Nepal, exploring the balance between safety and daring.

“The folks at MINT have really rolled out the red carpet for us, and Northern Plains is excited to join forces with their festival," added Gulick, who will also serve as emcee during the evening’s film screenings. "Bringing thought-provoking films that inform and inspire Montanans to protect the things we cherish most is always one of the highlights of our year. It’s that much more exciting to do so in the beautiful Babcock Theatre as part of MINT’s mission to expand independent film in Billings."

Tickets to the Wild and Scenic Films Festival are $10 pre-sale and $12 at the door. Live music begins at 5 p.m. with films starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.

For Wild and Scenic Film Festival tickets and more information visit NorthernPlains.org/FilmFest.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at The Base Camp in Billings, 1730 Grand Ave., or the Northern Plains Billings office, 220 S. 27th St.

To learn more about the MINT Film Festival, click here.