MISSOULA, Mont. - A fifth Montana man has been charged in the U.S. Capitol breach that took place Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Boyd Allen Camper entered the U.S. Capitol unlawfully. FBI investigations report Camper traveled to D.C. with a group of associates to attend the rally. He was recorded inside the building by U.S. Capitol security cameras, as well as video footage that was posted to social media. Documents state Camper also confirmed his presence inside the Capitol during an interview with CBS News.

FBI agents said they conducted interviews with five witnesses to confirm Camper's presence at the event. One witness said they recorded Camper inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 and posted it to social media. Another said they talked with Camper who allegedly said he was "going to the top."

Documents state FBI agents watched surveillance footage of Camper walking through the Rotunda area inside the Capitol, with a Go-Pro camera.

On Jan. 21, FBI agents said they interviewed Camper. Allegedly, Camper told them he was present on Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021, and that he ventured inside the building. Camper said he "picked the right hole" to get to a stairway area and could see the police lines had been broken. He said he could see individuals pushing to get inside the Capitol building, and he knew people were getting tear-gassed. During the interview, Camper allegedly stated, "in my mind, we were going to take the Capitol steps." Camper then told FBI agents he saw an open door and entered the Capitol into the Rotunda area.

According to court documents, Camper confirmed that he was in possession of a Go-Pro camera. He allegedly refused law enforcement to review the contents unless they confirmed they would not use the footage against him. Documents state Camper also acknowledged that he spoke with reporters after exiting the building.

Camper is facing four criminal charge complaints:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority Knowingly engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on the Capitol buildings or grounds Parading, demonstrating or picketing in Capitol buildings

Camper was released, but is set to appear before court in Washington, D.C. via Zoom on March 15, 2021.