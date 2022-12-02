Billings, MT- By purchasing a beautiful, custom decorated Christmas Tree, you can fund the fight to put an end to child abuse in Billings.
The Festival of Trees is rooted in Billings history, and since its first day in 1986, the event has become a holiday hit.
The public is invited to a four daylong event where they can view and buy intricately decorated trees.
Sponsors from across Billings create these trees in any vision they see fit, then people can bid to take a tree home.
The trees are a major fundraiser for the Family Tree Nurturing Center, a nonprofit that works with the community, parents and children to minimize child abuse and neglect. And their executive director, Bill Kennedy, believes the holidays are one of the most crucial times to do so.
"Christmas is a magical time for kids, and it's also a time of year that people get so stressed. So, if we can help parents and children, then we can stamp out child abuse and prevent any type of abuse and neglect"
The Family Tree Center says roughly ten thousand people attend the festival per year and participate in the wide assortment of activities.
All while knowing their time and money is going towards the several child abuse prevention efforts of the center to help stop the hurt before it happens.
The Family Tree Nurturing Center hopes that through the Festival of Trees they can help prevent future child abuse and neglect so they can grow into the next generation of a prosperous and happy adults.
The Festival of Trees has one more event filled day left, that features a synthetic ice rink, both brunch and photos with Santa. And you can see the trees with your own eyes in the Metra Park Pavillion from 10 till 5.