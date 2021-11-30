BILLINGS, Mont. - The thirty-sixth annual Festival of Trees is returning to MetraPark Pavillion Dec. 2- 4.

The Festival of Trees will feature 28 trees for people to bid on. There will also be entertainment, a gift boutique, brunch with Santa and, new this year, a synthetic ice rink. Visitors will be able to skate and watch skating demonstrations.

Executive Director of The Family Tree Center Stacy Dreessen said all of the money raised will help strengthen families and prevent child abuse. Some of The Family Tree's programs include free respite childcare (parents can get 3 hours of child care a week), in-home mentoring and parenting classes.

"During the pandemic, families have been more stressed and isolated than ever," Dreesson said. "There's a lot more financial stressors also with families. They are needing more support, more education, more of a break for families and that's what we can provide."