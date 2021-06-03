LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The Fergus County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for fake money potentially being distributed in the area after they retrieved a fake $100 bill.

On May 28, the Fergus County Sheriff's Office was notified by the Fergus County Fairgrounds that during the Monsters of Destruction Event they had been given a fake $100 bill.

Sheriff's Office Deputies responded, took statements and retrieved the fake $100 bill, Undersheriff Tracy Lewellen says.

At this time, there are no known suspects but authorities ask the public and businesses to be aware that fake money is being passed through our area.

This fake $100 bill was clearly marked for movie production only, they say, so keep your eyes out for any more being distributed.

If you see a fake bill or feel that one is fake, call your local agency and they will take a look and verify the authenticity of the bill.