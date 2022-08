BILLINGS, Mont. -- The drug epidemic is sweeping across the Magic City, with fentanyl causing a spike of fatal and non-fatal overdoses.

Now, Billings Police are explaining what the signs of an overdose are.

Police say this year in Yellowstone County, there have been 159 overdoses, 18 of which were fatal.

This month alone, there have been 24 reported overdoes from fentanyl.

The drug is meant to be used for pain related to late stages of cancer.

But black-market fentanyl is used for its similarities to heroin.

The drug drastically suppresses the amount of oxygen absorbed by the body, which in extreme cases can lead to death.

BPD says, fentanyl can be absorbed by the skin, so if you come across a pill you don’t recognize on the street, do not touch it.

If you think you may have accidentally come in contact with the drug and are experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately.

Signs of an overdose are: