LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Fences, retaining walls, mail boxes and buildings in Livingston were vandalized Tuesday night.

The Livingston Police Department is looking for those responsible for the graffiti they believe is possibly juvenile in nature, as the spray paint seemed to leave a trail to the G Street Park.

If you have any information relating to the graffiti, you are asked to contact the Livingston Police Department at 406-222-2050.