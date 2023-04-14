News release from FEMA

DENVER – FEMA has approved $3.8 million in Public Assistance funding for road repairs in Stillwater County, Montana. The assistance was made available under a major disaster declaration issued June 16, 2022. FEMA has approved more than $11.3 million in Public Assistance funding for the 2022 Montana Flooding recovery to date.

This FEMA funding allows Stillwater County to contract services to make repairs and mitigate against future damage to South County Road 419, which is also known as Nye Road.

This FEMA funding represents 75 percent of the cost of the project with the remaining cost share the responsibility of the State of Montana and Stillwater County.

The FEMA Public Assistance program provides funding to governmental agencies and certain private non-profits for eligible disaster response costs and to repair or replace damaged public infrastructure. For more information about the Public Assistance program, visit: https://www.fema.gov/assistance/public/program-overview.