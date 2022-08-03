BILLINGS, MT- FEMA has opened a new Disaster Recovery Center in Billings, located at United Way of Yellowstone County.

This center is designed to help anybody that is still dealing with the impact of the record flooding that occurred in June.

"This is designed to try and help anybody that needs it," said Tony Mayne, a member of FEMA working in Billings.

"Your furnace may still be damaged, your air conditioner, or your heater. These are all things we can help you with if you come register."

FEMA and the Small Business Administration have already given out 2 million dollars in loans for those that are seeking assistance.

Mayne hopes that anybody that is still looking for help will apply for assistance.

"I hope anybody that may not want to apply will self assess and apply for the loans that we have to offer."

The deadline for applying for assistance is August 29th, and more information on what they can offer can be found at 1 (800) 621-3362.