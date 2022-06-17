BILLINGS, Mont. - Serving over 400,000 people, the Billings water plant was temporarily shut down earlier this week as flood waters took over.

On Friday, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and U.S. Senator Jon Tester toured the facility to see the impact of the flooding.

“The timing of FEMA coming to visit Billings was very fortuitous. We weathered this flood event remarkably well. However, we have struggled at the plant for close to a decade. We have an ever-changing river that makes operations very difficult, increasing demands and we have been asking FEMA for funds to build our West End project for several years through grant applications. Having Criswell come to our city and see our plant and see the river in all its unrestrained beauty, shows how advantageous it will be for us to have the West End facility,” said Debi Meling, Director of Public Works.

The City of Billings has applied for assistance from FEMA, recently applying for FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant, which they say would give them $50 million to put towards the West End project.

Two reservoirs would be featured on the West End of Billings, along with a water treatment plant, giving the City the ability to isolate from the Yellowstone River and withstand natural and man-made disasters the City said.

According to the City of Billings, a groundbreaking is planned for late fall or early winter of 2022 with construction starting the following spring.