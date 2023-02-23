News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana

BILLINGS — A California man suspected of offering to sell an undercover agent a pistol and switches used to convert firearms from semiautomatic to fully automatic admitted to a firearm charge today, U. S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.

Drew Parker Seymour, 24, of Banning, California, pleaded guilty to an indictment charging him with prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Seymour faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan presided. A sentencing date will be set before U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Seymour was detained pending further proceedings.

The government alleged in court documents that Seymour has a felony conviction in California for illegally possessing a firearm. In March 2022 in Billings, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives learned that a person online offered to sell an individual illegal Glock switches, which are used to convert firearms from semiautomatic to fully automatic. The seller was later identified as Seymour. An undercover agent began communicating with Seymour, who offered to sell the agent Glock switches and a .45 caliber pistol. Seymour sent pictures of both. Seymour later withdrew his offer to sell the Glock switches. The undercover agent agreed to meet Seymour to buy the pistol. Earlier that day, before the meeting occurred, drug task force agents detained Seymour and his girlfriend at a U.S. Post Office in Billings as the couple was attempting to pick up a package of fentanyl. Law enforcement searched the couple’s motel room and located a .45-caliber, semiautomatic pistol hidden under a mattress. The pistol looked to be identical to the firearm in the pictures Seymour had sent, and Seymour’s fingerprint was recovered on the magazine of the gun.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin D. Hargrove is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Billings Police Department, U.S. Postal Service and Eastern Montana High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force.

