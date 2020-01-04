Feline fan club meets at the Yellowstone County Animal Shelter

One Saturday a month, the Yellowstone County Animal Shelter allows the Feline Fan Club to come meet at the shelter.

The Feline Fan Club is a program that allows kids between the ages of 4-9 to come in and practice their reading skills by reading books to cats.

Voluntary Foster Coordinator Riley Bailey helps with the program and likes what it does for the kids.

Bailey says "I was always a big reader but I think a lot of kids these days don't really read as much so I really like this opportunity for them to come and be able to practice reading."

For more information on the feline fan club you can visit the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Facebook page.