U.S. SENATE — As Native American Heritage Month kicks off, a study by the federal government on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) crisis was released.

“We’ve made progress in addressing the MMIP crisis here in Montana and across the country, but we still have more to do, and this report is an important step in the right direction,” Senator Jon Tester said. “We now have a better understanding, not only of the challenges this crisis presents, but a clear path to set about fixing it. I am going to keep holding the federal government accountable as we work to implement solutions and ensure families and communities in Indian Country remain safe and secure.”

The report is titled “MISSING OR MURDERED INDIGENOUS WOMEN: New Efforts Are Underway but Opportunities Exist to Improve the Federal Response”.

It identifies key challenges facing the federal response to the MMIP crisis, such as a lack of data and the existence of complex and overlapping jurisdictional issues that hamper the federal response to MMIP cases.

The report finds the exact number of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in the United States is unknown.

The report says the Department of Justice and Department of Interior are taking steps to address the crisis, but more can be done. The GAO makes four recommendations, including both departments develop plans to implement requirements in 'Savanna’s Act' and the 'Not Invisible Act' set forth in 2019 that have no yet been met.

Some solutions include charging the Attorney General with developing and maintaining a federal database of all MMIP cases to help identify trends, a public education campaign aimed at raising awareness around the issue and the establishment of a Joint Commission on Reducing Violent Crime Against Indians.

“As of June 2021, DOJ had not conducted the outreach required by ‘Savanna’s Act’ in order to enter information regarding missing persons into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS)," Senator Steve Daines said. "The deadline for this outreach to occur was April 8, 2021. Additionally, under the ‘Not Invisible Act,’ the Secretary of the Interior alongside the Attorney General was tasked with appointing members to a Joint Commission on Reducing Violence Against Indians by February 7, 2021. According to GAO, as of October 15, 2021, no members were appointed, and a draft plan to accomplish this requirement did not include the milestones for all interim steps."

You can view the full GAO report HERE.