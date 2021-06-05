Help End Assault Rifle Tragedies Act

- Status of legislation: failed

- Date passed or failed: July 2016

The legislation would have made it illegal for children under the age of 16 to handle assault weapons. It grew out of a tragedy at a shooting range in Arizona when a 9-year-old girl accidentally killed Charles Vacca, her instructor. She lost control of an Uzi when he let her fire it on her own. His three children began a petition and convinced members of Congress to introduce the bill.

A federal judge overturns California's long-standing ban on assault weapons.

Judge Roger T. Benitez wrote in Friday's ruling that the state's definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states and by the US Supreme Court. 

In the 94-page ruling, the judge also praised the AR-15 rifle, describing it as an "ideal weapon" and compared it to a Swiss Army knife.

Leaders, including California governor Gavin Newsom, have criticized ruling.

On Saturday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the decision must be overturned.

