A federal judge overturns California's long-standing ban on assault weapons.

Judge Roger T. Benitez wrote in Friday's ruling that the state's definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states and by the US Supreme Court.

In the 94-page ruling, the judge also praised the AR-15 rifle, describing it as an "ideal weapon" and compared it to a Swiss Army knife.

Leaders, including California governor Gavin Newsom, have criticized ruling.

On Saturday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the decision must be overturned.