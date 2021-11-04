BILLINGS — With new federal rules on COVID vaccines, officials at Billings Clinic say the guidelines will help make the hospital a safer place.

Under the mandate, officials have to vaccinate all their staff, and medical facilities that don't follow the rules could miss out on some major funding.

"Vaccination is the fastest and most effective way to get through this pandemic we are in. Federal rule does override the state rule," Human Resources Officer Jonathan McDermott said.

New federal rules state companies with over 100 employees must vaccinate all workers against COVID.

Here in Montana, HB 702 bans vaccine requirements for employees, but the hospital says that doesn't matter; They must follow the federal laws.

When it comes to Medicare and Medicaid funding, Billings Clinic gets over half of its revenue from those programs. If they chose not comply with the vaccine mandate, they would lose that funding.

"The way the rule is written, we would not be able to participate in those programs if we did not follow these rules," McDermott said.

But there are exemptions, and because of that, Billings Clinic anticipates the rules will have a minimal impact on them.

"The ability, one, to have medical and religious exemptions, as well as that most of our employees have already been vaccinated," McDermott said.

Over two-thirds of employees at the clinic already have their shots. But there are some key deadlines. Workers have to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4, 2022, and get their first dose of the vaccine by Dec. 5.

"December fifth is the first date where the first dose needs to have taken place because there are several doses, depending on the vaccine you get," McDermott said.

The OSHA rules also say companies have to give employees up to four hours of paid time to get each vaccine dose.

Employees are required to stay home if they get COVID, even if they are vaccinated.