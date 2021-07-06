HELENA, Mont. - Governor Greg Gianforte announced the USDA has designated 10 counties as natural disaster counties in Montana.

This comes after the governor declared a statewide drought emergency last week and made a request to the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“I appreciate Secretary Vilsack responding to my request and designating additional Montana counties as natural disaster areas, but there’s more USDA needs to do now to help our ag producers,” the governor said. “With every region of the state facing severe to extreme drought conditions, I continue to call on USDA to declare the entire state a drought disaster area.”

“Our ag producers are experiencing devastating impacts to forage and stock water availability due to drought conditions,” Gov. Gianforte continued. “They need relief as quickly as possible and cannot afford unnecessary delays from the federal government.”

According to a release, Hill and Wheatland counties have been designated as primary disaster areas, with eight other counties eligible for assistance from the Farm Service Agency (FSA), including Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Liberty, Meagher and Sweet Grass counties.

On July 1, Gov. Gianforte issued an executive order declaring a statewide drought emergency in Montana.

As of June 22, approximately 91% of Montana faced abnormally dry to extreme conditions. In comparison, at the same time last year, approximately 52% of the state faced similar conditions.

The governor’s letter calling on USDA Secretary Vilsack to identify all counties in Montana as primary natural disaster areas can be found here.

You can view Secretary Vilsack’s response here