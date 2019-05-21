U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines will be in Billings next Wednesday, 05/29/2019 to connect Montana businesses with job opportunities through the Montana Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) at Big Sky Economic Development. The event includes dozens of federal, state and local agencies including Malmstrom AFB, Army Corp, EPA, NPS, DOI and 4 of the largest defense contractors in the country. The purpose of the event is to help Montanans discover new opportunities for their businesses.

“This is a chance to connect hardworking Montanans with government contractors and federal, state and local agencies to grow their businesses,” Daines said. “In this booming economy, there are many job opportunities readily available for Montanans. I am eager to help lead this event to make the connections necessary for folks to drive growth here in Big Sky Country.”

Spreading the word is very important to help drive Montanans to this event. TV/Radio/Print – please share the news this week with all!!! For more information, businesses can contact Daines’ Billings office at 406-245-6822.

The event is open to the press. To confirm attendance, please contact Julia Doyle at Julia_Doyle@daines.senate,gov or text/call 202-389-2395.

DETAILS:

MT PTAC GovMatch2019

WHEN: 8:30 AM MT

WHERE: 19 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101 (Grand Ballroom, Northern Hotel)

WHAT: MT PTAC GovMatch 2019

WHO (More to be Confirmed):

Senator Daines

Northrop Grumman

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Boeing

National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Federal Emergency Management Agency

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs

U.S. Department of Labor

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

Bureau of Land Management

Bureau of Reclamation

Western Area Power Administration

U.S. Marshals Service

Federal Bureau of Prisons

City of Billings

Montana Department of Transportation

State of Montana Procurement Division

MSU Billings

MSU Bozeman

University of Montana

Housing and Urban Development

Idaho National Lab

Malmstrom Air Force Base

U.S. Department of Energy

U.S. Department of Agriculture

U.S. Small Business Administration

U.S. Forest Service

National Parks Service

Missoula County Airport Authority

Billings Logan International Airport

General Services Administration

Indian Health Services

NIH – Rocky Mountain Labs

Bureau of Indian Affairs

Montana Army National Guard