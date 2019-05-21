U.S. SENATE — U.S. Senator Steve Daines will be in Billings next Wednesday, 05/29/2019 to connect Montana businesses with job opportunities through the Montana Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) at Big Sky Economic Development. The event includes dozens of federal, state and local agencies including Malmstrom AFB, Army Corp, EPA, NPS, DOI and 4 of the largest defense contractors in the country. The purpose of the event is to help Montanans discover new opportunities for their businesses.
“This is a chance to connect hardworking Montanans with government contractors and federal, state and local agencies to grow their businesses,” Daines said. “In this booming economy, there are many job opportunities readily available for Montanans. I am eager to help lead this event to make the connections necessary for folks to drive growth here in Big Sky Country.”
Spreading the word is very important to help drive Montanans to this event. TV/Radio/Print – please share the news this week with all!!! For more information, businesses can contact Daines’ Billings office at 406-245-6822.
The event is open to the press. To confirm attendance, please contact Julia Doyle at Julia_Doyle@daines.senate,gov or text/call 202-389-2395.
DETAILS:
MT PTAC GovMatch2019
WHEN: 8:30 AM MT
WHERE: 19 N Broadway, Billings, MT 59101 (Grand Ballroom, Northern Hotel)
WHAT: MT PTAC GovMatch 2019
WHO (More to be Confirmed):
Senator Daines
Northrop Grumman
Lockheed Martin
Raytheon
Boeing
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Federal Emergency Management Agency
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs
U.S. Department of Labor
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
Bureau of Land Management
Bureau of Reclamation
Western Area Power Administration
U.S. Marshals Service
Federal Bureau of Prisons
City of Billings
Montana Department of Transportation
State of Montana Procurement Division
MSU Billings
MSU Bozeman
University of Montana
Housing and Urban Development
Idaho National Lab
Malmstrom Air Force Base
U.S. Department of Energy
U.S. Department of Agriculture
U.S. Small Business Administration
U.S. Forest Service
National Parks Service
Missoula County Airport Authority
Billings Logan International Airport
General Services Administration
Indian Health Services
NIH – Rocky Mountain Labs
Bureau of Indian Affairs
Montana Army National Guard