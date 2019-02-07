FDA warns of cancer linked to breast implants

More women have been diagnosed with a rare, but deadly cancer that has been linked to breast implants.

The FDA reported Wednesday 457 women have been diagnosed with anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or ALCL.

The cancer has been linked to textured breast implants and it affects cells in the immune system.

Nine women in the US have died.

The FDA also announced it will be sending letters to doctors, urging them to learn about ALCL.

The FDA will be meeting next month to review the safety of all breast implants.