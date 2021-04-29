BILLINGS - You might remember when Montana enacted a temporary ban on flavored vaping products in 2019 to help tackle the increase in illness and death related to smoking e-cigarettes. Back then, retailers fought those measures while many parents supported the ban.

Well, on Thursday the FDA announced their pledge to ban menthol flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars within the next year to reduce the risk of disease and death caused by the products.

According to the FDA, menthol masks unpleasant flavors and the harshness of tobacco products. This makes them easier to start using.

Tobacco products containing menthol can also be more addictive and harder to quit because the effects of nicotine are enhanced.

Date from the CDC shows that, of the kids age 12 to 17 who smoke, more than half use menthol cigarettes.

The CDC isn't the only one worried about kids' smoking habits. We asked one Montana mom about her thoughts on the ban.

"Hopefully banned means actually banned and not just out on the streets somewhere, getting them illegally. But of course I don't want harmful substances around our kids," Hannah Monson said.

That ban could potentially affect a number of smoke shops and convenience stores that sell menthol cigarettes in Montana.

Larry Grosulak has owned a 3 G's convenience center since 1985.

He says menthol is about 10% to 12% of their cigarette sales. The ban would cost him thousands of dollars that he would have to find a way to supplement if he lost those sales.

Grosulak says, in his experience, he doesn't see kids smoking menthol cigarettes, but that it's usually adults.

He believes banning menthol cigarettes won't get rid of smoking, but thinks it would lead to an increase in black market cigarette sales.

Grosulak says people should have the right to choose what they want to do.

"If you start banning stuff, where do you stop? If you're banning it because it's so called not good for you, then in the industry I'm into, soda pop, what value does soda pop have? Potato chips, why don't you just start banning everything? If they're talking about health reasons, well if you die from lung cancer, you can die from diabetes. What's the difference?" he said.

Grosulak says if the CDC is trying to deter kids from smoking, instead of banning cigarettes they should educate children. He said they should affect kids breaking the law and not businesses selling legal products.

If implemented, the FDA's enforcement of any ban on menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars will only address manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers and retailers. The FDA can not enforce it against individuals possessing or using menthol cigarettes or any tobacco product.