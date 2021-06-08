The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new drug to treat Alzheimer's, and it's the first time the agency has done so in almost 20 years.

The drug is called Aduhelm and is the first therapy drug approved for Alzheimer's since 2003. It targets plaque build-up in the brain.

The clinical trials for the drug showed it can reduce the effects of dementia in patients. However, it's also meant to treat the early stages of Alzheimer's. Some medical experts think it's a break-through drug, but it's been met with skepticism by others.

A local expert here in Billings explains what the FDA approval really means.

"What you saw the FDA do was approve the drug while the company runs a concurrent study to continue to look at efficacy and safety. But it has been deemed sufficient to earn this historic FDA approval," Lynn Cabrera, with the Alzheimer's Association, said.

Alzheimer's disease impacts six million Americans and roughly 30 million people around the world.