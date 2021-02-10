FBMS to receive remote learning Thursday due to power outage

COLSTRIP, Mont. - Frank Brattin Middle School students will receive remote learning services Thursday, Feb. 11 due to a power outage caused by water damage at FBMS.

Colstrip Public Schools said if students do not have their chromebooks, parents are advised to contact building administration to make arrangements for pick-up.

Superintendent Robert Lewandowski says the District was informed at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday that Frank Brattin Middle School had no power and that the basement in the Central Office was flooded.

The power outage, he says, is due to the main electrical panels being submerged under water.

Lewandowski says partial power is being supplied through an external generator and water is being removed from the basement. However, the electrical panels will not be active for a few more days, and may take even longer to repair if parts need to be replaced.

Students will receive remote learning services Thursday, Feb. 11 and they will not attend school on Friday, due to the scheduled Professional Development Work day.

If FBMS is not ready for students by Monday, Feb. 15, Lewandowski said students will receive face-to-face learning at Colstrip High School starting at 8:10 a.m. and running the normal schedule.

"The first period teacher will review schedules then make sure students are given directions and escorted, if necessary, to their second period class and so on," Lewandowski wrote in the superintendent's blog.

Regarding this schedule, high school students will receive lunch from 10:57 to 11:57 a.m. in the cafeteria. Lewandowski says middle school students will be served lunch from noon to 1 p.m. also in the cafeteria.

At the end of the day, Lewandowski says middle school students will be escorted to the auditorium and dismissed to their busses.

Lewandowski wrote, "Middle school parents who wish to pick up their students are asked to do so in the upper parking lot at the activity entrance. Students that are dropped off late, are asked to come into the CHS main entrance and check in. They will be seated until an office staff member escorts them to class or the lower level office. Students who normally walk to school at FBMS are asked to get on a bus at the appropriate time and place as they did when attending Pine Butte Elementary. Transportation Director, Robin Nansel will post the pick-up times and places."

Lewandowski says FBMS will continue face-to-face learning at CHS until FBMS has restored power and heat.

If you have questions you are advised to contact your building principal.