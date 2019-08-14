The FBI says only 20% of its Special Agents are women. They are looking to change that by holding a day-long seminar in Billings specifically for women interested in a career with the FBI.

This is the first time the FBI has held one of these events in Montana. The FBI is looking for professional women with some college experience between the ages of 23 and 35.

FBI Special Agent Nadine Brown tells me it's important to be organized and good with people. She says having language skills gives you an extra boost, but the FBI is looking for people with diverse backgrounds.

Brown said, "What's good about the FBI is it's very diverse to where they take all backgrounds. I have a science background. So, it's not like you have to be military, you have to be law enforcement. That's what is great. We love the diversity and that helps in our investigations."

Brown tells me the hours can be long, but in the end, it's worth it.

Brown said, "It's not a lot like the TV. You always watch these shows and they solve it in a day. That doesn't really happen. Investigations can be lengthy."

I asked her if she could see herself doing anything else.

Brown said, "No. I just love this job. It's very rewarding. It is."

If you are interested in attending the seminar, you need to RSVP by August 20 to Melissa Adams, madams2@fbi.gov. The seminar will be held on Thursday, August 29, 9 am to 2 pm.