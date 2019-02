The FBI Laboratory in Quantico, VA has completed its analysis of the remains found on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation on December 13, 2018.

Anthropological analyses suggest that the remains are of probable historic or ancient origin. The examination also estimates that the remains are that of a Native American male, between 45 to 60 years old.

The Salt Lake City FBI has requested the remains be returned to us so they can be turned over to the Blackfeet Tribal Historic Preservation Office.