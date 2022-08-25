The following is a press release from the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office:

PRYOR, Mont. - The FBI is investigating a BIA officer-involved shooting that occurred on August 23, 2022 near Pryor, on the Crow Indian Reservation.

BIA officers and BIA-OJS agents were initially responding to a domestic situation at a residence. Upon arrival, they determined the subject had taken several people hostage. The subject, a 32-year-old male, is deceased. Five adults had to receive medical treatment. No BIA officers or agents were injured.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.