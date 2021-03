According to a press release, the FBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Lodge Grass on the Crow Indian Reservation on the morning of Sunday, March 14, 2021.

An adult male left the scene and has not been located at this time. His condition is unknown.

The officer with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, who was involved, received minor injuries.

The BIA and Big Horn County Sheriff's Office are assisting with the ongoing investigation.